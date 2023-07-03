This Month, Switch Gets Otome Visual Novel “Radiant Tale”

Radiant Tale, releasing July 27, 2023, is an Otome visual novel.

On May 26, 2022, Idea Factory and Aksys Games released the game in Japan, following protagonist Tifalia as she joins CIRCUS, a dysfunctional troupe.

The game has a pink cat and nice graphics.

Amazon will sell physical game copies. Pre-order Radiant Tale on the eShop for £44.99/$49.99.