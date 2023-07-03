This Month, Switch Gets Otome Visual Novel “Radiant Tale”

Radiant Tale, releasing July 27, 2023, is an Otome visual novel.
On May 26, 2022, Idea Factory and Aksys Games released the game in Japan, following protagonist Tifalia as she joins CIRCUS, a dysfunctional troupe.
The game has a pink cat and nice graphics.
Amazon will sell physical game copies. Pre-order Radiant Tale on the eShop for £44.99/$49.99.
Join the CIRCUS!
Tifalia longs for an eventful life. One day, a group called CIRCUS comes to town – but their show is a dismal failure. Lamenting their lack of success, CIRCUS wanders into the inn where Tifalia works with her aunt. After relaying the events of the day, CIRCUS discovers that Tifalia might be able to help them and recruit her to act as producer for their dysfunctional troupe. Will they master the ring? Or just be mediocre?
A crazy dragon that loves to tickle, a spiked clown that doesn’t make you laugh, a water creature who doesn’t want to use water magic, an acrobat who doesn’t know how to entertain, a drunkard fur ball, an unmotivated leader, and an amateur producer who just joined.
Will they ever be able to perform for a crowd and bring down the house? Or will they stay a 3 ring circus?