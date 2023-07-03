Home » NEWS » Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion animated series, will debut on Netflix in December

Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion animated series, will debut on Netflix in December

Jacob Chambers July 3, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Netflix announced at Anime Expo that Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animated series, will premiere in December 2023.

After being announced in February’s Pokémon Presents showcase, we’re relieved to have a release date. This announcement was followed by a brief teaser of Haru and their Psyduck at the Pokémon Resort reception.

@NetflixAnime shared the short clip below.

It’s still early, but we’re loving the stop-motion animation and Pokémon combination.

Netflix also released a behind-the-scenes video. Non, Haru’s voice actor, visits dwarf studios to see the Pokémon Concierge sets, figures, and team’s work.

We’re hoping for a longer trailer in the coming months to better understand the Pokémon Resort.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

This Month, Switch Gets Otome Visual Novel “Radiant Tale”

Radiant Tale, releasing July 27, 2023, is an Otome visual novel. On May 26, 2022, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security