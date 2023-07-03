Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion animated series, will debut on Netflix in December

Netflix announced at Anime Expo that Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animated series, will premiere in December 2023.

After being announced in February’s Pokémon Presents showcase, we’re relieved to have a release date. This announcement was followed by a brief teaser of Haru and their Psyduck at the Pokémon Resort reception.

@NetflixAnime shared the short clip below.

Did a Pokémon just fly across the lobby of the resort? Pokémon Concierge is coming to Netflix Dec 2023!#pokemonconcierge#Psyduck#Pokemon#AX2023 pic.twitter.com/9xy7reHdUG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 1, 2023

It’s still early, but we’re loving the stop-motion animation and Pokémon combination.

Netflix also released a behind-the-scenes video. Non, Haru’s voice actor, visits dwarf studios to see the Pokémon Concierge sets, figures, and team’s work.

We’re hoping for a longer trailer in the coming months to better understand the Pokémon Resort.