This Weekend’s Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next 7-star Tera Raid battle event will pit you against fully-evolved gen VI starter Delphox from July 7–9 and 14–16.

@SerebiiNet posted all the event details on Twitter, including that the fox Pokémon will be a Fairy Tera Type with the Mightiest Mark. As usual, this special Delphox can be caught once per save file.

This is the first 7-Star Tera Raid Battle since the Chesnaught and Great Tusk / Iron Treads events were suspended due to a game-breaking bug. Hope this weekend’s return goes better.