Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Link Figma Revealed

Good Smile Company is announcing new figma at Anime Expo 2023 in LA, along with new games.
Nintendo fans are most interested in this new Max Factory Link based on his appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The figure below is early.
We’ll notify you when the final product and release date are revealed.
#AX2023 Figure Update!
Max Factory
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
figma Link: Tears of the Kingdom Ver.
Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#GSCxAX2023 #Zelda #figma #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/QD1tmbLX0R
— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 1, 2023