Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Link Figma Revealed

Jacob Chambers July 3, 2023 NEWS

Good Smile Company is announcing new figma at Anime Expo 2023 in LA, along with new games.

Nintendo fans are most interested in this new Max Factory Link based on his appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The figure below is early.

We’ll notify you when the final product and release date are revealed.

 

