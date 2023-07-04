Home » NEWS » Nintendo Will Attend Tokyo Game Show 2023, But Not Publicly

Nintendo Will Attend Tokyo Game Show 2023, But Not Publicly

Jacob Chambers July 4, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association announced Tokyo Game Show 2023 attendees.

The first unrestricted in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic will take place from Thursday, September 21st to Sunday, September 24th, 2023. Tokyo Game Show was held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, last year, but with pandemic restrictions.

The exhibitor list is long, but one company stood out. Don’t get excited—it’s Nintendo. Nintendo won’t be on the public show floor, according to the official exhibitor list.

Thus, what? Nintendo: What’s new? Well, maybe… It’s unlikely the public will know until later.

List of General Exhibition Area exhibitors:

– Arc System Works
– Bandai Namco
– Capcom
– Hamster
– Inti Creates
– Koei Tecmo
– Konami
– Level-5
– Microsoft Japan
– SEGA/Atlus
– Square Enix

On July 8, 2023, Japanese residents can buy general admission tickets. From July 26, 2023, overseas attendees can buy tickets.

Tokyo Game Show 2023?

 

