Persona 5 Tactica Character Spotlights Joker, Morgana, and Erina’s Skills

Persona 5 Tactica arrives on Switch on November 17, but it’s never too early to start planning your squad, right?

Atlus released the first “Character Spotlight” trailer at the Anime Expo yesterday to help with planning. This first one (above) shows Joker, Morgana, and Erina’s skills.

According to the video, Joker’s weapons target single enemies and deal moderate damage from a distance; Morgana’s sweep attack knocks enemies out of cover, exposing them to allies’ damage; and Erina, a “mysterious revolutionary,” can target multiple enemies and deal high damage.

To learn about the fighters’ special abilities, read the character spotlight in full.

Before the game’s winter release, we can expect more Phantom Thieves of Hearts spotlight videos.

Will you fight with a featured hero?