Zelda: TOTK Player Perfects Super Smash Bros. Master Hand

Since May’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players worldwide have used Ultrahand to create incredible mechs and Korok torture devices.

Master Hand from Super Smash Bros. is the latest creation, and it’s our favorite.

Master Hand, Smash Bros’ “final boss,” is a floating hand that attacks the player with missiles, laser beams, and its fingers. Crazy Hand, a more erratic version of Master Hand, has also appeared alongside its right-handed sibling.

Is Tears of the Kingdom’s creativity limitless? Hopefully not. The player’s laser attack, music, and sound effects are great. Master Hand vs. Korok Mech must happen soon. Do it.