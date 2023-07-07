In Stunning New Trailer, Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Returning Characters

Mortal Kombat 1, a highly anticipated second-half 2023 release, has been confirmed for the Switch.

NetherRealm Studios released a new gameplay trailer today featuring returning characters Smoke and Rain and the Kameo Fighters Scorpion, Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost. Kameo Fighters enhance gameplay by assisting the main fighter.

From the game’s website: