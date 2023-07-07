Home » NEWS » In Stunning New Trailer, Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Returning Characters

Jacob Chambers July 7, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1, a highly anticipated second-half 2023 release, has been confirmed for the Switch.

NetherRealm Studios released a new gameplay trailer today featuring returning characters Smoke and Rain and the Kameo Fighters Scorpion, Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost. Kameo Fighters enhance gameplay by assisting the main fighter.

From the game’s website:

“Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.”

