Today’s Switch Update Brings Dordogne’s Full Patch Notes

Focus Entertainment released a new update for Dordogne today to fix bugs and improve quality of life.

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi appears to have improved Switch textures and added visual details to certain sequences while fixing game bugs.

On release, we loved the game’s art style but found its performance lacking, so we’re hoping today’s update will smooth the trip down memory lane. Review our full thoughts on the game.

The patch notes for this update were released on a forum post from the publisher, and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.

Dordogne Update (Released 10th July 2023)

General fixes and Improvements:

Fixed an issue that allowed players to clip through the ground when obtaining a collectible, ensuring a more consistent gameplay experience.

Resolved a sound problem when changing the window focus during a cinematic, preventing audio disruptions.

Overhauled various animations to enhance their quality, readability, and to eliminate instances of clipping, resulting in smoother visuals.

Addressed multiple sound issues to ensure that all audio cues are played at the correct timing, enhancing overall immersion.

Made changes to a shader to eliminate one-sided textures and improve depth of certain elements, enhancing visual fidelity.

Fixed a critical issue that prevented camera clips from attaching and blocked player progress, ensuring a seamless gameplay flow.

Improved and overhauled shaders and visual effects (VFX) for better overall quality and optimised framerate, enhancing visual experience.

Rectified camera issues that occurred when leaving the game at specific moments, improving transitions and player control.

Resolved language issues with Mimi, ensuring she now speaks exclusively in the language chosen in the options, without occasional English dialogue.

Prevented Mimi from interacting with her surroundings while reading a Letter, using the Phone, or during a loading screen, reducing distractions.

Quality of Life:

Enhanced mini games, such as breakfast and garden activities, by adding shadows under objects to improve spatial readability and provide a more immersive environment.

Rearranged the order of collectibles in the Binder to align with their appearance sequence in each chapter, enhancing organisation and progression tracking.

Added arrows around written and audio language options to indicate available choices. As a reminder, there are 14 written and 7 audio languages to choose from!

Improved the user interface (UI) when reading Letters, enhancing readability, and making it more intuitive.

Improved the Phone interface by allowing one to scroll through texts without spamming the down direction with the joystick.

Addressed a previous issue that caused Phone conversations, especially with Fabrice, to end prematurely.

This improvement further develops the relationship between Mimi and her father.

Introduced additional interactive elements in the garden and Renaud’s lair to enhance environmental storytelling and immersion.

Increased font size to improve text readability, ensuring a more comfortable reading experience on small screens.

Added Binder and Phone tasks to provide more explicit guidance to players and help them progress in the intended direction.

Platform Specifics:

MsStore:

Improved texture quality on some objects.

Enhanced UI elements by adding mouse feedback, making it easier to identify interactive elements and improving overall usability.

PS4:

Improved performances during word choice gameplay instances.

Improved cursor speeds during specific minigames.

Improved texture quality on some objects.

PS5:

Improved cursor speeds during specific minigames.

Improved texture quality on some objects.

Fixed an issue with Activities preventing some sounds from being played.

Nintendo Switch:

Improved texture quality on some objects.

Xbox One:

Improved texture quality on some objects.

Fixed an issue causing infinite loading screens.

Xbox Series: