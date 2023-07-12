Home » NEWS » This September, MythForce Brings Switch Roguelike Action and ’80s Cartoon Aesthetics

MythForce, a first-person roguelike with Saturday morning cartoon graphics, was announced for Switch in the June 2023 Direct. Beamdog and Aspyr have announced that the game will release on September 12th, with a new trailer. It was originally scheduled for “Q3” of this year.

MythForce, announced last month, is a fantasy dungeon crawl through the Cursed Lands’ crypts and castles. One of four heroes (online co-op is available) can wield legendary weapons or summon powerful magic to help the roguelike runs.

The 1.0 launch will include three story episodes, unlockable difficulty modes, and drop-in/out online co-op play.

The heroes fight Hexstar in the new release date trailer (above). Again, we love those visuals and hope it works on Switch.

