Shrek, Po, Hiccup, and More Will Speed Onto Switch In DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, a new Switch racer from GameMill Entertainment, will take the residents of Far Far Away, the Isle of Berk, Troll Village, and Kung Fu Panda’s world to the track.

20 characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and more race around circuits inspired by these worlds. Each character has their own car and can use items to gain an advantage over opponents (sound familiar?).

Here, magical switches can be hit to unlock shortcuts, and there appear to be a variety of game modes for competitive racing, split-screen co-op, and sightseeing. This one doesn’t have a trailer yet, but the following information and screenshots can give you a taste.

Key Game Features

– All-Star Racing Roster: Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more!

– 20 Awesome Karts: Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customizable parts and accessory combinations.

– Race Through Iconic Locations: Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and many more!​

– Harness the Power of Magic Paths: Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in the series!

– Trolls Join the Crew: Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises!

– Compete in a Variety of Game Modes: Players will be able to feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge, or Time Trial game modes, and take on their family and friends in 8-person online and 4-player local split-screen multiplayer action.

Pre-order DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing for £34.99. A £44.99 digital deluxe edition will add two exclusive racers (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’s Wolf and Kung Fu Panda’s Master Oogway) and their karts later this year.

DreamWorks has raced before. All-Star Kart Racing will follow Shrek Smash n’ Crash Racing, Madagascar Kartz, and DreamWorks Super Star Kartz, which featured the superstar ogre. Will this new entry add anything? Wait and see.