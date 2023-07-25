Tencent Becomes ‘Dying Light’ Developer Techland’s Majority Shareholder

Tencent owns a majority stake in Dying Light developer Techland.

According to CEO Pawel Marchewka’s blog post, Techland will “retain full ownership of our IPs, maintain creative freedom, and continue to operate the way we believe is right”. The company believes “the best, boldest dreams can only be achieved while working side-by-side with like-minded friends and strong partners”. Marchewka remains CEO.

Techland, founded in 1991, developed Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger, Dead Island, and Dying Light before becoming famous for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Techland hopes its partnership with Tencent will help it make Dying Light the “ultimate zombie game experience” and accelerate development of its open-world action RPG.

Our 2021 Nintendo Switch review gave Dying Light: Definitive Edition an 8/10. A cloud version of its sequel was supposed to launch alongside its other platforms but was delayed.