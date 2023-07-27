Home » NEWS » Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Gets New Trailer

After being teased yesterday, Netflix released the first proper teaser trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, a new animated series that will debut on September 28.

In the two years since the show’s announcement in 2021, we’ve only seen a few clips. Today’s teaser trailer introduced protagonists Richter Belmont and Maria Renard and showed the series’ revolutionary France setting.

Kevin Kolde runs Clive Bradley’s show. Remember that this will tell Richter Belmont’s origin story. “If you’ve never seen a Castlevania show, gaming adaptation, or anime before: start here,” Netflix advises.

