The season pass for The Callisto Protocol features fresh player demise animations

It has been announced that the season pass for The Callisto Protocol will have additional death animations for the game’s protagonist Jacob and the adversaries he encounters.

The season pass’s features and details have recently been posted to the game’s Steam page.

It includes additional death animations in addition to the standard season pass stuff, like new plot DLC, regions, and modes.

A new mode and “thirteen new Jacob death animations” are added by the “Contagion Bundle” that is a part of the season pass. The Riot Bundle, meanwhile, contains “twelve new enemy death animations” as well as a “previously unseen location.”

Although the addition of new player death animations as DLC would often be seen as odd, it is noteworthy in this situation given how much of The Callisto Protocol’s pre-release marketing has focused on the gruesome ways Jacob can pass away.

The first gameplay trailer for the game was released in June 2022, and a week later, a version of the trailer dubbed the “Schofield Cut” (after the game’s creator Glen Schofield) was shown during Summer Game Fest 2022. This version made a point of emphasizing that it contained extra graphic death scenes.

It’s unclear how these DLC death scenes will be incorporated into the game at this time.

These are all of the Season Pass’s features:

Outer Way Skin Collection: Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto.

Contagion Bundle: Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.

Riot Bundle: Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.

Story DLC: Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.

On December 2, The Callisto Protocol will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The game, which will be unveiled at The Game Awards in December 2020, was created by Glen Schofield, the director of Dead Space and the former CEO of Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games, who was named CEO of the PUBG Corporation studio Striking Distance in 2019.