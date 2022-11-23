Deus Ex Go is one of four mobile games from Square Enix Montreal that are being discontinued

It has been announced that four games created by the studio formerly known as Square Enix Montreal will be discontinued in January.

The creator, which changed its name last month to Studio Onoma before deciding to shut down, announced on Twitter that the following four mobile games will be ending:

Arena Battle Champions

Deus Ex Go

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes

According to the announcement, all four games will be removed from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store on December 1.

Players who already own the games will be able to continue playing them until January 4, 2023, at which point they will lose access.

“Effective immediately, in-game purchases are stopped,” the statement reads. “We encourage prior in-game purchases to be used before January 4th, as they will not be refunded.

“On behalf of the development team, we would like to thank you for playing our games.”

Square Enix Montreal was established in 2011 with the intention of creating high-end games, but in 2013 it shifted its emphasis to free-to-play games.

It is the creator of several mobile games that were also released for PCs and consoles, including Hitman Go, Hitman Sniper, Lara Croft Go, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Tomb Raider Reloaded.

This summer, the company was purchased by Embracer Group as part of a larger deal for $300 million that included Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and a number of IPs like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Thief.

It was only last month that Square Enix Montreal changed its name to Studio Onoma. At the time, a statement said the new moniker would “act as an umbrella over many products, programs, and initiatives, each with different personalities.”

Onoma would be closing down, affecting 200 jobs, Embracer Group then revealed earlier this month. Some staff were offered positions at sister company Eidos Montreal.