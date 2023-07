We’re Craving Resident Evil Switch eShop Discounts

Capcom is offering a special discount on all Switch eShop Resident Evil games, so now may be a good time to start playing.

That means you can save up to 60% on Resident Evil 4, 0, Village, and more. Of course, some of these games are Cloud Versions, so check the demos before buying.

See what’s available:

Game US Price UK Price Resident Evil $19.99 $9.99 £15.99 £7.99 Resident Evil 0 $19.99 $9.99 £15.99 £7.99 Resident Evil 2 – Cloud Version $39.99 $29.99 £32.98 £24.73 Resident Evil 3 – Cloud Version $29.99 $19.99 £24.98 £16.73 Resident Evil 4 $19.99 $9.99 £15.99 £7.99 Resident Evil 5 $19.99 $9.99 £15.99 £7.99 Resident Evil 6 $19.99 $9.99 £15.99 £7.99 Resident Evil Revelations $19.99 $7.99 £15.99 £6.39 Resident Evil Revelations 2 $19.99 $7.99 £19.99 £6.39 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Cloud Version $39.99 $29.99 £32.98 £24.73 Resident Evil Village – Cloud Version $39.99 $29.99 £32.98 £24.73 Resident Evil: VIllage – Winters’ Expansion $19.99 $14.99 £15.98 £11.98 Resident Evil: Village – Shop Voucher $4.99 $2.99 £3.98 £2.38 Resident Evil Village – Street Wolf Outfit $2.99 $2.24 $2.49

Overall, good choice. Even if you’re not interested in the Cloud Versions, Resident Evil (remake) and Resident Evil 4 are worth playing, especially if you haven’t. Both games are consistently among the franchise’s best.