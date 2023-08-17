NASCAR Arcade Rush Launches Next Month on Switch

GameMill Entertainment announced today that NASCAR Arcade Rush will launch on Switch on September 15.

The game seems to balance realistic racing and party-oriented Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The courses are wacky (each is a twist on an iconic NASCAR track) and have speed boosts and death-defying jumps, but no banana peel power-ups.

Each car can be customized, and there are several single-player modes (‘Cup Series’, ‘Quick Race’, ‘Time Attack’) and online play. Switch lacks local multiplayer, which we think is a shame.

GameMill has more information and screenshots about the game:

Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience real-world NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise. Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover. Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer*, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer. *Local multiplayer available only on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Pre-order NASCAR Arcade Rush for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent). A $59.99 digital ‘Project-X Bundle’ includes a hovercraft car model, new paint schemes, drivers’ suits, sponsorship options, and more.