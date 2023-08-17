Home » NEWS » Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023

Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023

Nintendo announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023 will begin this week with the first qualifier on August 19, 2023.

The tournament’s grand final at the Nintendo European Championship on Saturday, October 7th, and Sunday, October 8th at VILCO in Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will determine Europe’s first Mario Kart 8 Deluxe champion.

Start by reading Nintendo’s instructions if you want to participate. Later, grand final tickets will be available for spectators.

Qualifier #1: Saturday August 19th – 15:00 – 19:00 (UK time)

Qualifier #2: Friday September 8th – 16:00 – 20:00 (UK time)

Qualifier #3: Sunday September 17th – 14:00 – 18:00 (UK time)

– Choose Online Play from the game’s main menu
– Select the Tournament option, then Search Using a Code
 Input the relevant Tournament code shared below:

2023 EU Qualifier #1: 0980-1145-8091
2023 EU Qualifier #2: 3959-7481-4251
2023 EU Qualifier #3: 3626-8881-7707

 

