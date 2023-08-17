Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023

Nintendo announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023 will begin this week with the first qualifier on August 19, 2023.

The tournament’s grand final at the Nintendo European Championship on Saturday, October 7th, and Sunday, October 8th at VILCO in Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will determine Europe’s first Mario Kart 8 Deluxe champion.

Start your engines, it's time for the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe European Championship 2023! Three online qualifiers, 24 finalists, one winner – will it be you? Find out how to take part here! 👇https://t.co/3XL2gPCCbf — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 17, 2023

Start by reading Nintendo’s instructions if you want to participate. Later, grand final tickets will be available for spectators.