Ed Boon to reveal Mortal Kombat 1 trailer at Opening Night Live

Before Opening Night Live at Gamescom next week, host Geoff Keighley teased a “world premiere” for Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will reportedly perform this reveal. The Mortal Kombat 1 social account posted the following line with this update, suggesting another character reveal:

“As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled.”

Tuesday, @MortalKombat 1 comes to @gamescom Opening Night Live. Join @noobde live on stage for the world premiere of the new trailer reveal 👀 Streaming live Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/IMVRlBcXYb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2023

EVO 2023’s latest character reveal revealed Reptile’s return and new role in this reset timeline.