Ed Boon to reveal Mortal Kombat 1 trailer at Opening Night Live

Jacob Chambers August 17, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Before Opening Night Live at Gamescom next week, host Geoff Keighley teased a “world premiere” for Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will reportedly perform this reveal. The Mortal Kombat 1 social account posted the following line with this update, suggesting another character reveal:

“As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled.”

EVO 2023’s latest character reveal revealed Reptile’s return and new role in this reset timeline.

