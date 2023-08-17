Sea Of Stars Dev Open To Ninja Hit The Messenger Remake

Sabotage Studio is releasing its new RPG Sea of Stars on the Switch later this month, but it hopes to revisit its 2D platformer/Metroidvania The Messenger.

Thierry Boulanger told Game Informer that “there’s more to be told” about The Messenger and “that specific arc” could be revisited “maybe one day”.

The Messenger takes place on “top of a mountain in a post-apocalyptic chapter” of the same universe as Sea of Stars, according to the same interview. Boulanger says “one of the islands” in Sea of Stars “would be the one from The Messenger”.