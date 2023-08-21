Charles Martinet Will No Longer Voice Mario

Charles Martinet, the legendary Mario voice who debuted as the plumber in Super Mario 64, will no longer be recording Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and other characters.

Nintendo confirmed on Twitter today that the iconic voice actor will be “stepping back from recording character voices from our games”. Don’t worry—Martinet won’t leave Mario. Nintendo gave the actor a new role: Mario Ambassador.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

The community wants to say “Thank you!” to the voice of a generation for creating an iconic character and making us love the plumber. Of course, Wario. We don’t know who will voice Mario in the games, but we wish them luck. This suggests that Martinet’s last role will be in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, out in October, though many doubt his voice will be in it.

Nintendo said Shigeru Miyamoto and Martinet will share a “future” video message, but we don’t know what it will be.