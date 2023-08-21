The Perfect Spiritual Successor To Punch-Out Is ‘Thunder Ray’

Thunder Ray may satisfy your ‘Punch-Out’ cravings.
The beat-em-up looks like Nintendo’s NES, SNES, and Wii classics, but it has no release date. Take to the ring for “adrenaline-pumping action” with stunning HD animation and effects.
Look at the key features:
– Enjoy 2D wonderful Handme Animations
– Master Thunder special attacks
– Rule the Arcade dynamic boxing
– Travel across Galactic Stages
– Become a Champion of the Universe
– Learn to defeat the most brutal technics
– Be bloody and wild!
We’ll watch this one closely in the coming weeks and months. We’ll notify you of a release date when we know.