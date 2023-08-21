Home » NEWS » Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Update: Patch Notes

Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Update: Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers August 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Tales of Symphonia Remastered for the Nintendo Switch has received criticism, but Bandai Namco appears to be supporting it with updates and patches.

The latest is minor, but a few things should improve fans’ experience. Without further ado, let’s see what’s ahead:

– Fixed an issue where the background would not display, and the game would go dark when playing a “skit.”
– Fixed an issue where the background would go blank when opening the menu screen.
– Fixed an issue where the battle start sequence would not play when encountering an enemy in the field or a dungeon.
– Fixed an issue that caused the game to become inoperable in some dungeons.
– Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Your lot. It’s not a big update, but we’ll take it.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered received a 6/10 rating because “Bandai Namco’s near-nonexistent efforts to scrub out the rough edges of this 20-ish-year-old game definitely hold it back from greatness”.

 

