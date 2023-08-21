Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Update: Patch Notes

Tales of Symphonia Remastered for the Nintendo Switch has received criticism, but Bandai Namco appears to be supporting it with updates and patches.

The latest is minor, but a few things should improve fans’ experience. Without further ado, let’s see what’s ahead:

– Fixed an issue where the background would not display, and the game would go dark when playing a “skit.”

– Fixed an issue where the background would go blank when opening the menu screen.

– Fixed an issue where the battle start sequence would not play when encountering an enemy in the field or a dungeon.

– Fixed an issue that caused the game to become inoperable in some dungeons.

– Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Your lot. It’s not a big update, but we’ll take it.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered received a 6/10 rating because “Bandai Namco’s near-nonexistent efforts to scrub out the rough edges of this 20-ish-year-old game definitely hold it back from greatness”.