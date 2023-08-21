Spellcaster University on Switch lets you live out your wizard fantasies in 2024

Spellcaster University, a PC ‘Wizard Simulator’, will come to Nintendo Switch in early 2024 from Red Art Games.

The game, developed by Sneaky Yak Studio and ported to Switch by Red Art Studios, has an average Metacritic score of 73 and almost 3000 ‘Very Positive’ Steam user reviews.

Key features are shown below:

– Build your university using an original magic decks mechanism. Each game will be unique.

– Access different decks according to the magic taught in your schools. Make choices and take advantage of opportunities to create a unique university.

– Explore the Arcane Deck to access artifacts with strange powers and rooms that defy reality.

– Dive into the Deck of Light to take care of your students and teachers.

– Use the Nature Deck to gain access to a wide range of magical beasts.

– Choose the Alchemy Deck to boost the production of mana and potions.

– Yield to the Shadow Deck to teach real discipline to all those nasty students.

The physical game is $34.99 from Red Art Games, while the digital edition is $24.99.