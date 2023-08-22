After Tekken World Tour, Tekken 8 Released in January

Bandai Namco isn’t doing well with Tekken 8 leaks, and its release date may have been revealed hours before Gamescom Opening Night Live. According to reliable leaker @ALumia_Italia, the fighting game will launch on January 26, 2024. The date may be earlier than expected, but it makes sense when you consider it.

First, the Tekken World Tour’s finals on January 13 and 14 will end Tekken 7’s competitive life cycle. Going straight to Tekken 8 two weeks later would be exciting.

Next, there are many major fighting game tournaments in 2024, including Evo, so releasing Tekken 8 in January makes sense. The sooner pros master the game, the sooner it’ll gain a following.

We should know soon if this leak is real. We’ll update this article with confirmation.