A new teaser trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero introduces matcha-inspired Pokémon Poltchageist.

The trailer tells the story of the spooky tea Pokémon like an ancient Japanese folklore tale. Poltchageist, a Grass/Ghost Pokémon, appears to be a trickster and may be related to Sinistea and Polteageist.

On September 13, part one of the DLC, The Teal Mask, will introduce Poltchageist.

New information on the new’mon will be added to this article as it breaks.