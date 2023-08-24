Chess-Strategy Roguelike ‘Shotgun King’ Gets Physical Switch Release

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, a chess-strategy roguelike, is getting a physical Switch release from Red Art Games.

The release will come in standard and deluxe editions in Q1 2024. Both cost €34.99, but the latter is exclusive to the Red Art Games website and limited to 300 copies.

The deluxe edition includes a keychain and a wraparound cover sleeve with alternative art. We like it for the same price.

Shotgun King launches digitally on the Switch eShop today, but don’t worry—we’ll review it soon.