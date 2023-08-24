Edia Crowdfunding Nintendo Switch Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2

After several successful crowdfunding campaigns, Edia has announced Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2.

Another Makuake campaign will fund Switch’s latest campaign. This latest one wants 3 million Yen ($20k USD). It’s almost one million at the time of writing.

Gematsu lists the three role-playing games in this collection:

– Cosmic Fantasy 3: Bouken Shounen Rei (September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

– Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Totsunyuu-hen Densetsu no Prelude (June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

– Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Gekitou-hen Hikari no Uchuu no Naka de… (November 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

Japan released the original Nintendo Switch Cosmic Fantasy Collection last December.