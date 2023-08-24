Samba De Amigo: Party Central Demo on Switch eShop

Update: Sega released the European demo for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. This is social media confirmation:
Get ready to shake and groove with the Samba de Amigo: Party Central free demo, Downloadable from the Nintendo EU eShop today!
🕺 : https://t.co/Fn27ZwS1bA pic.twitter.com/nKBaU9ISx3
— SEGA (@SEGA) August 23, 2023
Original article: Sega released an eShop demo in North and South America for Samba De Amigo: Party Central on the Switch later this month.
This demo lets players try “Tik Tok” and “Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)” on normal, hard, super hard, and crazy difficulty. Additionally, players can try the game’s motion controls.
Get ready to groove with the Samba de Amigo: Party Central free demo, downloadable from the Nintendo eShop for North and South America!
🎵🎵:https://t.co/rHiy86jI4S pic.twitter.com/dx5L0Jy7uc
— SEGA (@SEGA) August 16, 2023
Players can shake to 40 hits when Samba De Amigo returns on August 29. The game has online play, character customization, minigames, challenges, and a Sonic cameo.