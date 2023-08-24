Home » NEWS » Samba De Amigo: Party Central Demo on Switch eShop

Samba De Amigo: Party Central Demo on Switch eShop

Jacob Chambers August 24, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: Sega released the European demo for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. This is social media confirmation:

Original article: Sega released an eShop demo in North and South America for Samba De Amigo: Party Central on the Switch later this month.

This demo lets players try “Tik Tok” and “Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)” on normal, hard, super hard, and crazy difficulty. Additionally, players can try the game’s motion controls.

Players can shake to 40 hits when Samba De Amigo returns on August 29. The game has online play, character customization, minigames, challenges, and a Sonic cameo.

