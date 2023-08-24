Home » NEWS » Another Massive Dragon Ball FighterZ Game Balance Patch from Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball FighterZ, an excellent game, has received another balance patch. This update is rolling out on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

This update brings the game to 1.33 and changes battles. Replays from previous versions will be removed with this update. A 15-page patch notes document is available on Bandai Namco’s website. It adjusts multiple game characters.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released its ’23rd World Tournament’ DLC last week. Goku fights Piccolo and players can win or knock opponents out.

