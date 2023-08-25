Home » NEWS » To Celebrate 10 Million Downloads, Pokémon Sleep Offers Free In-Game Gift

The Pokémon Company and Select Button’s sleep-tracking app Pokémon Sleep has over 10 million downloads. What a lot!

All users will receive 1000 Sleep Points, 1 Good Camp Ticket, 3 Ingredient Ticket S, and 5 Poké Biscuits as a celebration gift. The game is now at version 1.0.6, so update your app.

Pokémon Sleep was released in mid-July after what seemed like an eternity in development, but it seems worth it. If updated and maintained, the game “could truly be something great and it could be in the upper echelons of Pokémon mobile games” according to our review.

