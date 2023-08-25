The Making Of Karateka Will Air On Switch This Month, Don’t Worry

Update :Digital Eclipse has confirmed that North America will get The Making of Karateka on Switch eShop on August 29, 2023. Europe and Australia will get it on September 5, 2023.

Original Article :The company confirmed that Limited Run Games will release a physical copy later.

At the time of writing, it’s launching digitally next week! How lovely. I hope you’re as excited as we are.

Digital Eclipse has set a release date for its interactive documentary The Making of Karateka. However, Switch owners will have to wait longer, which is a gut punch.

The game launches on other consoles and PC on August 29th, with the Switch version coming in September. It’s not a long wait, but it is.

Digital Eclipse is the master of making Karateka, a new experience for retro video game fans. This interactive documentary about Karateka, an Apple II martial arts game that revolutionized video game cinematography in 1984, is known for its great retro compilations.

Karateka creator Jordan Mechner, who later developed Prince of Persia and The Last Express, began work on the game at 18. He directed the 2012 PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and iOS remake. It came to Wii U, but the digital storefront discontinued it in 2013.

This exciting new project will launch later this month on consoles and next month on Switch: