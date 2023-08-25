Home » NEWS » Tops Vampire Survivors The Switch eShop Charts US, UK, Japan

Tops Vampire Survivors The Switch eShop Charts US, UK, Japan

Jacob Chambers August 25, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Vampire Survivors, a roguelike bullet hell indie hit, debuted on Nintendo Switch last week.

The eShop sells it for $4.99/£3.99 and the DLC packs for a few dollars each. Additionally, there’s a 10% introductory sale.

This appears to have helped the game quickly top Switch eShop sales charts in the US, UK, and Japan. On social media, the game’s developers thanked Switch owners for their support:

If you haven’t played this game, read our Nintendo Life review. A must-play, we gave it a “excellent” nine out of ten stars:

 

