Tops Vampire Survivors The Switch eShop Charts US, UK, Japan

Vampire Survivors, a roguelike bullet hell indie hit, debuted on Nintendo Switch last week.

The eShop sells it for $4.99/£3.99 and the DLC packs for a few dollars each. Additionally, there’s a 10% introductory sale.

This appears to have helped the game quickly top Switch eShop sales charts in the US, UK, and Japan. On social media, the game’s developers thanked Switch owners for their support:

🧛 Vampire Survivors is Number 1 in the US, Japan & UK Nintendo Switch charts 🎉 We are blown away and crying appreciative, garlicy tears! 🧄🥹 A HUGE thank you to all the Survivors who keep on surviving, all around the world 🥰✨#VampireSurvivors #NintendoSwitch #gaming pic.twitter.com/B351tgb558 — Vampire Survivors 🧛 Switch & Couch Co-op Out Now! (@poncle_vampire) August 24, 2023

If you haven’t played this game, read our Nintendo Life review. A must-play, we gave it a “excellent” nine out of ten stars: