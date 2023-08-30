Surprise! Civilization VI’s Leader Pass DLC is now on Switch

In surprising news, 2K Games announced the Civilization VI Leader Pass for all consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

After player requests, 2K released this DLC on all platforms of the popular turn-based strategy. 12 new leaders and 6 alternate personas are added.

THE LEADER PASS IS NOW ON CONSOLE. 💛💜 https://t.co/P6DA34e1Aw pic.twitter.com/imQxA6zpjY — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) August 29, 2023

To access this new content, buy the Leaders Pass or Civilization VI: Anthology bundle. Don’t worry if you already own the game content and can’t redeem it! Switch release teething issues are being investigated by 2K: