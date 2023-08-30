Home » NEWS » Surprise! Civilization VI’s Leader Pass DLC is now on Switch

Jacob Chambers August 30, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

In surprising news, 2K Games announced the Civilization VI Leader Pass for all consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

After player requests, 2K released this DLC on all platforms of the popular turn-based strategy. 12 new leaders and 6 alternate personas are added.

To access this new content, buy the Leaders Pass or Civilization VI: Anthology bundle. Don’t worry if you already own the game content and can’t redeem it! Switch release teething issues are being investigated by 2K:

“We’re actively investigating missing entitlements on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, if you could submit a ticket (https://support.2k.com), we can work with you to get your content delivered!”

 

