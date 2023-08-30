Nintendo Adds Excitebike 64 to Switch Online N64 Library

Update: Excitebike 64, Nintendo’s latest Switch Online N64 game, is live! Access this title with a ‘Expansion Pack’ subscription. Japan received the same game again.

Grind your way through hairpin turns and experience high-flying motocross action in Excitebike 64, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/j1ZWdYhinT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 30, 2023

Original article: After Pokemon Stadium 2’s Switch Online release, Nintendo has announced Excitebike 64 as the next N64 game. It arrives next week on August 30.

This 2000 Left Field game features racing, multiplayer, custom tracks, and other fun modes, including the original Excitebike NES game. The hip-hop and rock soundtrack is great.

Additional information from Nintendo:

“Many players caught their first taste of air when the game originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, but don’t worry if you didn’t sign up for the race then. Your moment to enter in the game’s variety of single-player modes, or even locally** and online with friends, is almost here! All dirt bikers are welcome, as long you have an urge to surge over an endless supply of hills and thrills. “From Exhibition Races and Time Trials to even Custom Tracks you can create with banked curves, hairpin turns and whoops, Excitebike 64 packs an entire stadium full of showstopping stunts and oil-charged action into one classic package. Relive the capital “E” era of EXTREME sports – brimming with a chugging rock and hip-hop soundtrack to accompany it – while you unleash your inner daredevil. Offering a full Season mode and 20 different tracks to master, along with bonus features like Hill Climb, Stunt mode and even Soccer, Excitebike 64 invites you to become an MX legend.”

Japan will release Excitebike 64 next week. Remember that this game requires a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Nintendo’s remaining N64 NSO games for the West are Mario Party 3 and 1080 Snowboarding. Japan will get Harvest Moon 64.