The retro-inspired indie Sea of Stars sold 100,000 copies on its first day

The retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars launched on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms this week and is off to a great start.

Developer Sabotage thanked fans on social media and said the game sold 100,000 copies on its first day. That’s impressive for an indie game, especially since many people play it on Xbox Game Pass.

We’re speechless. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJXJ0mawpg — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) August 30, 2023

Nintendo Life gave the game a “excellent” nine out of ten stars and called it a “instant classic”. Our sister sites Push Square and Pure Xbox liked Sabotage’s new release. Some of what we said: