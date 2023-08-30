Red ‘Super Mario’ Switch OLED May Launch Soon

With a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation announced for later this week, many (including us) are curious what new information it will reveal.

Reliable leaker billbil-kun (thanks, VGC) suggests that one announcement may be a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Mario Red Edition, which may launch before or alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The OLED Model will have red Joy-Con controllers and a red dock, but billbil-kun says no Mario-themed logos or iconography. The packaging might feature Super Mario Bros. Wonder imagery, but that’s it.

Its release date is unknown, but billbil-kun says “it will be released before October”. As a reminder, Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on October 20, 2023, so this new console is unlikely to come with it.

The August 31st Direct presentation at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET / 12am AET may reveal whether this leak is real.