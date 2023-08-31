Switching Today: Unique Asymmetric Escape Game ‘How 2 Escape’

How 2 Escape may be the perfect unusual co-op game for two.

Breakfirst Games’ “asymmetric escape game” launches today on the Switch eShop. Instead of playing together on the Switch, one of you plays on console while the other uses the Companion App on iOS and Android. Learn how to download the app on the game’s website.

The Switch player? While trapped on a moving train, the phone user gathers information to help their friend escape.

This Steam page has more information about this unique escape room-style game:

How 2 Escape is an escape-simulation game where two players must work together on asymmetrical devices.