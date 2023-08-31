Switching Today: Unique Asymmetric Escape Game ‘How 2 Escape’

How 2 Escape may be the perfect unusual co-op game for two.
Breakfirst Games’ “asymmetric escape game” launches today on the Switch eShop. Instead of playing together on the Switch, one of you plays on console while the other uses the Companion App on iOS and Android. Learn how to download the app on the game’s website.
The Switch player? While trapped on a moving train, the phone user gathers information to help their friend escape.
This Steam page has more information about this unique escape room-style game:
How 2 Escape is an escape-simulation game where two players must work together on asymmetrical devices.
Cooperate to win!
2 players, 2 ways to play.
First player on PC embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment.
Second player will use the dedicated free companion app* to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel…
Railway to Hell
Each wagon is timed in different ways that you’ll discover. Running out of time means defeat.
The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to see clearly…
Both players will need to interact with each other and focus on their sense. Puzzles will require logic, coordination, observation and listening but most of all: communication!
No time to chitchat. Get out of the trapped train. Every second is counted.
Story-Train-lling
Emy wakes up, trapped in a speeding train filled with traps and enigmatic puzzles. Her only way out? Reach the brake lever of the locomotive to stop the train. Her brother, Johann, on the other end of the phone, is the sole possessor of information that will aid Emy in navigating through the various carriages and escaping from this train. Will you be able to save Emy in time?