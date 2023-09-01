Great Scott! Back To The Future DLC for PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator is releasing a Back to the Future DLC pack later this year for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49. Movie fans will go crazy.

You’ll clean the DeLorean. Really. FuturLab released a brief teaser trailer featuring the time-traveling machine’s license plate from the 1980s movies.

It’s not just the DeLorean you’ll see—or your washer. You can clean Doc Brown’s van, Hill Valley Clocktower, Holomax Theatre, and Time Train.

This collaboration excites FuturLab Co-CEO Kirsty Rigden, who calls Back to the Future “a dream IP.” It may allow more iconic movie cars, like James Bond’s swanky rides.

PowerWash Simulator’s Back to the Future pack hits the eShop later this year. Will you get it?