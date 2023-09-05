Home » NEWS » Final Fantasy’s Pixel Remaster Series Sells Three Million Copies

Jacob Chambers September 5, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over three million copies worldwide.

This includes Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and mobile copies. Social media message from Square Enix thanking fans for their support:

Unfortunately, Square Enix didn’t break down this figure by platform or if it includes physical sales. Hard copies of the remaster were very popular when they first went on sale, making them hard to find.

Square Enix announced in July that Final Fantasy had sold over 180 million copies.

