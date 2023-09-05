Final Fantasy’s Pixel Remaster Series Sells Three Million Copies

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over three million copies worldwide.

This includes Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and mobile copies. Social media message from Square Enix thanking fans for their support:

A victory fanfare awaits! The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has now reached 3 million copies sold across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile! Thank you so much for your support and for sharing this EXP with us. pic.twitter.com/crBF2gXlcA — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) September 5, 2023

Unfortunately, Square Enix didn’t break down this figure by platform or if it includes physical sales. Hard copies of the remaster were very popular when they first went on sale, making them hard to find.

Square Enix announced in July that Final Fantasy had sold over 180 million copies.