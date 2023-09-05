Sega & Atlus Airing Special Tokyo Game Show Broadcast This Month

Update:

Sega and Atlus revealed their TGS 2023 lineup. Gematsu has the full schedule, including playable demos, trailers, live stream spotlights, and more. Keep in mind that the special broadcast stream will be on September 21.

Sega

Endless Dungeon

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Sonic Superstars

Atlus

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5 Tactica

Partner Titles

DMM Games – My Time at Sandrock

Electronic Arts – EA Sports FC 24

PLAION – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, PAYDAY 3

Warner Bros. Games – Hogwarts Legacy

Original article: The Tokyo Game Show begins next month, and Sega and Atlus will host a “special” broadcast on September 21.

No games have been mentioned, but a brief description on the TGS website says fans will learn about Sega and Atlus’s latest titles. This event coincides with “Sega New” on Sega’s monthly channel.

“Tune in to the special TGS broadcast on September 21, 19:00 (UTC+8) to learn all about the newest titles from SEGA and ATLUS!”

Sega and Atlus will be in Hall 5 of TGS from September 21–24. Sega announced Sonic Superstars and the final Sonic Frontiers DLC release dates at Gamescom this week. Atlus will release Persona 5 Tactica on Switch in November.

Bandai Namco, Capcom, Konami, Level-5, and Square Enix will also exhibit at the Tokyo Game Show. Nintendo will only be in the Business Meeting Area.