New Interview With Zelda Boss Hints At No TOTK DLC

A recent Famitsu interview with series producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi suggests that Nintendo has no plans for DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Starting with the fact that we can only read Famitsu’s interview using the built-in Google Translate function, Aonuma’s response may have been lost in translation. However, the series producer’s response suggests Nintendo is not concerned about TOTK DLC.

The interview ended with Aonuma and Fujibayashi being asked what they were working on next. The director said he doesn’t know what his next project will be, but Aonuma responded with a Zelda-related response (via Chrome’s translate tool):

Aonuma : There are no plans to release additional content this time, but that’s because I feel like we’ve done everything we can to create fun in that world. In the first place, the reason I decided to make this a sequel to the previous work was because I thought there was value in experiencing a new game in that Hyrule place. If that’s the case, if a new reason arises, we might return to the same world again. Whether it’s a sequel or a new work, I think it’s going to be a completely new game, so I hope you’re looking forward to it.

The series producer may be referring to another game set in the same Hyrule as Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, but the rest of the answer suggests that the “additional content” is Link’s latest DLC.

This is surprising since BOTW had two DLC packages, but Tears of the Kingdom’s size raises the question of what its DLC would be like.

Without further clarification, we can assume no TOTK content for the time being. It’s sad, but it’s a good excuse to finish clearing out the remaining 70% of Hyule that’s been staring at us for months.