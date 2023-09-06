Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops US Amazon’s “Best Sellers” Chart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is reportedly topping Amazon’s charts in some countries ahead of its launch next month.

Wonder has topped Amazon’s US best-selling video game list after last week’s special Direct presentation revealed more about the new entry. It beats Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch. It bodes well for Mario’s 2D future.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the #1 physical game sold on Amazon US right now. Yesterday's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct clearly helped push people to preorder. pic.twitter.com/lgQ0r8Vbd1 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 1, 2023

By default, it’s the top US Nintendo Switch game. It also tops the “best sellers” chart in other regions, surpassing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.

Wonder is available for pre-order on multiple websites and the eShop. You can also buy this game with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher in some regions.