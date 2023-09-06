Home » NEWS » Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops US Amazon’s “Best Sellers” Chart

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops US Amazon’s “Best Sellers” Chart

Jacob Chambers September 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is reportedly topping Amazon’s charts in some countries ahead of its launch next month.

Wonder has topped Amazon’s US best-selling video game list after last week’s special Direct presentation revealed more about the new entry. It beats Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch. It bodes well for Mario’s 2D future.

By default, it’s the top US Nintendo Switch game. It also tops the “best sellers” chart in other regions, surpassing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.

Wonder is available for pre-order on multiple websites and the eShop. You can also buy this game with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher in some regions.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Doug Bowser Says Nintendo Is “Evolving” Into An Entertainment Company

In a Washington Post interview, Nintendo’s American president Doug Bowser reiterated its desire to expand ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security