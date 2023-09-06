Home » NEWS » Sea Of Stars Beats First-Year Sales Forecasts In Launch Week

Sea Of Stars Beats First-Year Sales Forecasts In Launch Week

The retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars reached another sales milestone one week after its release on multiple platforms, including the Switch.

Sabotage announced on social media that the game had sold over 250,000 copies in launch week. It follows a 24-hour update that revealed the game sold 100,000 copies.

The team thanked fans again, noting that sales in the first week have exceeded first-year projections. Wow!

This latest sales update brings the game to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Xbox’s Game Pass made the game available, so more people may be playing it.

You can download a demo of Sea of Stars on the Switch eShop. It was “excellent” in our Nintendo Life review, calling it an instant classic. Our sister sites Push Square and Pure Xbox love it too.

“There are few games that would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies. You really shouldn’t miss out.”

Sea of Stars’ free DLC may be related to Sabotage’s other game, The Messenger, set in the same universe.

