Pokémon GO’s Pokédex Exceeds All Mainline Entries

Pokémon GO has more Pokémon than the mainline games.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldea region update this week adds 814 pocket monsters to the mobile hit. Eurogamer noted that it surpasses the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokédex.

Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon had data for every Pokémon species, but Game Freak cut back and offered a select roster in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Scarlet and Violet received a hand-picked Pokédex of new and old Pokémon.

Game Freak previously stated that it cannot include every Pokémon in new mainline games due to balance issues. The Pokédex count now exceeds 1,000.

If you participate in GO’s latest event, you can catch Sprigatito and Fuecoco until September 10, and then more familiar faces will be added next week.