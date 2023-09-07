Stardew Valley’s Official Cookbook Has Over 50 Delicious Recipes, Pre-Order Now

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone and Ryan Novak’s “the official” cookbook for Stardew Valley fans may interest you.

Following ConcernedApe’s announcement earlier this month, Amazon lists it as arriving in May 2024 for $28.00 USD, with pre-orders available (or a few dollars off if you buy it before release).

This cookbook will include “more than 50 delightful recipes” from the game, allowing players to cook their way through each season with delicious dishes. Each recipe has beautiful photography and original illustrations.

\– In Spring, enjoy a delicious Complete Breakfast made with fresh early spring rhubarb, followed by a filling Farmer’s Lunch.

– In Summer, snack on tasty Crab Cakes and, as a dessert, the almost unanimously adored Pink Cake.

– In Fall, cozy up with some Pumpkin Soup and the Survival Burger.

– In Winter, warm up with the seasonal Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, or the ever-odd Strange Bun!

ConcernedApe recently updated fans on Version 1.6 of the game, saying he’s working on it.