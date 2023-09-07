Home » NEWS » Canada GameStop Pre-Order Includes Free Keychain for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

As Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Nintendo Switch release next month approaches, more retailers are revealing extra goodies for pre-orders.

Canadian GameStop pre-orders for $79.99 get a free keychain. It’s based on the game’s new power-up that turns Mario and friends into elephants. It’s unclear how big it will be in the promotional shot below, but Mario’s transformation will inform it:

The fine print above states that this offer is valid until October 19th while supplies last.

No similar deal appears to be offered at GameStop in the US, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything. We also learned yesterday that Wonder topped Amazon’s “best sellers” list.

