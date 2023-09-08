Surprise! LEGO 2K Drive Has Switch eShop Demo

LEGO 2K Drive launched on the Switch earlier this year, and 2K Games has released a free demo on the US and UK Switch eShop.

Nintendo’s socials say players can explore Turbo Acres, Bricklandia’s first biome.

When LEGO 2K Drive launched on Switch earlier this year, we called it a fun and colorful racer but didn’t think it was optimized well. However, you can now try it if you’re curious!