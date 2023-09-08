Before Netflix Launch This Month, Castlevania: Nocturne Gets Main Trailer

The Netflix “main trailer” for Castlevania: Nocturne was released this month to build anticipation.

This latest Castlevania animated adaptation stars Richter Belmont and draws from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night.

“The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters). Bandana included.”

Please note that this trailer contains violence and swearing. This show and the original Castlevania Netflix series are covered in previous Nintendo Life coverage: