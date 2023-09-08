Super Mario Shopping Bag on My Nintendo Store (US)

The My Nintendo Store now has a “exclusive” “Super Mario Shopping Bag”. This offer costs 800 Platinum Points for US My Nintendo members. If you buy this reward, shipping costs apply.

“Jump into your next adventure in style with this Super Mario Shopping Bag! This colorful bag features a selection of Super Mario characters on one side and the classic Super Mario series logo on the other. You can also fold it into an iconic “Question Mark Box” pocket that makes it compact and easy to throw in your bag and take Mario and friends wherever you go!”

Size: 18’’ x 14’’ x 3.2’’(4.8’’ x 4.8’’ folded)